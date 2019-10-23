|
Dorothy L. Meredith Hendrix Dorothy L. Meredith Hendrix came to rest on Oct. 19, 2019.
Dorothy married Gerald 'Jim' Meredith (dc'd) on Jan. 24, 1948. Their surviving children are Brenda, Gerald 'Jerry' (Katrina) & Barton 'Bart'.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota. Burial will be in the Ozawkie Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday evening at the funeral home.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019