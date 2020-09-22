1/
Dorothy M. Burdett
1936 - 2020
Dorothy M. Burdett, 84, of Topeka passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Rossville Cemetery. She will lie in state on Friday afternoon, beginning at 1:00 pm. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm on Friday evening at Davidson Funeral Home, 1035 N. Kansas Avenue. Topeka, Kansas 66608. Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Hospice, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka. Kansas 66606. To leave the family a message or to view her memorial video, please visit www.davidsonfuneral.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Lying in State
01:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
SEP
25
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
SEP
26
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Rossville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Memories & Condolences
September 21, 2020
Stephanie, Chuck & Andy,
So very sorry to hear of Dot’s passing. Please accept our deepest condolences. May She Rest In Peace & God Speed......
Wilbur & Sis Stum, Jr.
Friend
