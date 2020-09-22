Dorothy M. Burdett, 84, of Topeka passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Rossville Cemetery. She will lie in state on Friday afternoon, beginning at 1:00 pm. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm on Friday evening at Davidson Funeral Home, 1035 N. Kansas Avenue. Topeka, Kansas 66608. Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Hospice, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka. Kansas 66606. To leave the family a message or to view her memorial video, please visit www.davidsonfuneral.com
