Dorothy M. Dahlstrom Dorothy Marie Dahlstrom, 94, passed away on December 31, 2019, at Lexington Park Health and Rehab, Topeka. She was born May 9, 1925, to John H. and Mary C. (Walter) Tudhope. She attended Gage Elementary, Roosevelt Junior High and graduated from Topeka High School in 1943. Dorothy married the love of her life, Clarence "Tuck" Dahlstrom, on October 16, 1943. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary prior to his death in March 2014.
Dorothy worked for Security Benefit and the Kansas Department of Transportation. She was a long-time member of Potwin Presbyterian Church. Clarence and Dorothy both retired in 1985 and spent many happy years traveling, enjoying various hobbies and, most of all, spoiling grandchildren. Dorothy was proud of her Scottish heritage, loved classical music and was a voracious reader.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Howard Tudhope. She is survived by two daughters, Diane Whitlow, Lee's Summit, MO, and Marilyn Schneider and her husband, Robert, Topeka; four grandchildren, David Whitlow and his fiancee, Maria Pennington, Grain Valley, MO; Melissa Whitlow and her fiance, Jarod Wall, Denver, CO; Scott Schneider and his wife, Erin, Topeka; Rebecca Phillips and her husband, Sean, Topeka; and 10 great grandchildren. Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She will be deeply missed.
The family wishes to thank the incredible staff at Lexington Park for their exceptional care and kindness extended to Dorothy throughout her stay.
A funeral ceremony will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Topeka. The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to Potwin Presbyterian Church, 400 SW Washburn, Topeka, KS 66606. To leave a special message for the family online, visit
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020