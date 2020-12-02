1/1
Dorothy M. Hall
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy M. Hall, 94, died Sunday, November 29, 2020 in Topeka, Kansas.

She was born September 15, 1926 to John Q. and Ida C. (Mann) Irvin. She went to school in Westerville, Ohio and Columbus, Ohio. She retired from the Department of Revenue with the State of Kansas in 1990.

She married Howard Hall in 1943. She lived most of her life in the south. Howard passed away in 1970 and she later married Lloyd Gaddie in 1983, he passed away in 1991.

She is survived by her sons, Joseph and John and her daughter, Linda and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her long time companion, Fred Geisen. She was preceded in by her son James and daughter Mari.

Graveside services will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December, 3, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Topeka.

To leave a message for her family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved