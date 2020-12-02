Dorothy M. Hall, 94, died Sunday, November 29, 2020 in Topeka, Kansas.
She was born September 15, 1926 to John Q. and Ida C. (Mann) Irvin. She went to school in Westerville, Ohio and Columbus, Ohio. She retired from the Department of Revenue with the State of Kansas in 1990.
She married Howard Hall in 1943. She lived most of her life in the south. Howard passed away in 1970 and she later married Lloyd Gaddie in 1983, he passed away in 1991.
She is survived by her sons, Joseph and John and her daughter, Linda and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her long time companion, Fred Geisen. She was preceded in by her son James and daughter Mari.
Graveside services will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December, 3, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Topeka.
To leave a message for her family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
.