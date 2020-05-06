Home

Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Dorothy Taylor
Dorothy M. (Henderson/Ceballos) Taylor Obituary
Dorothy M. (Henderson/Ceballos) Taylor Dorothy (79) was born to Tracy M. and Esther M. (Heston) Henderson on March 24, 1941 in Idaho Falls, ID. She lost her one-year battle with cancer on Monday, May 4, 2020. She attended Topeka Public Schools. She worked over 49 combined years for the Kansas Press Association, the Professional Insurance Agents of Kansas (PIA) and the Kansas Association of Professional Insurance Agents (KAIA). She married Richard P. Taylor on December 1, 1969 and they combined their families of six children ages 1 1/2 to 8 years old. They spent many years camping as a family and for many years after the children were grown. They traveled annually to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico for over 35 years. She was an avid reader, enjoyed fishing, estate sales, and spending special holiday times with her family. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Colleen Walstrom and son Robert W. Taylor. Survivors include husband Richard, daughters Krista (Mike Lynch) Miller, Jolee Ceballos and Trina Ceballos of Topeka. Son William (Siobhan) Taylor, AR, and dear friend Marcia Moore, Topeka. Dorothy was cremated per her wishes. To view the full obituary please visit: http://angelsabovecs.com/obituaries.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020
