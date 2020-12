Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy Mae Morris, Tucson, Arizona passed away at Friday, November 27th. She was 80 years old. She retired from Santa Fe Railway Co. in 1996. She moved to Ft. Worth Texas with her husband Roy Morris and to Nevada Missouri after his retirement in 2002. In 2014 they moved to Tucson Arizona. She is survived by her husband Roy (Ed) Morris and their 3 children and 4 grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store