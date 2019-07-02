|
Dorothy Mae (Knipp) Schafer, 98, of Holton, Kansas, was welcomed home by her heavenly Father on June 29, 2019.
Dorothy was born near Lillis, Kansas, November 22, 1920, the daughter of Oscar and Nada (Wegner) Knipp.
Dorothy graduated Vermillion High School in 1938, along with her future husband John D. Schafer, Sr.
Dorothy and John were married on February 28, 1942. To this union was born two children, John D. Jr. and Richard F. She was baptized on March 13, 1949.
Dorothy had a love for teaching children. She taught at three different one room school districts near the Vermillion area over the course of five years. She later worked with children at the Topeka State Hospital as a Mental Health Technician and retired after 25 years of service. Dorothy and John then moved to Soldier and later to Holton, Kansas.
Dorothy had a passion for gardening. She was a master gardener of both vegetables and flowers. Some of her happiest moments were when her hands were in the soil. She also had a love for long walks, playing games with her grandchildren, performing skits and painting.
Her beloved husband, John, died in 2001 after 58 years of marriage. Also preceding her in death was her brother Marvin Knipp, and her son Richard.
Survivors include her son, John D. Schafer Jr. (Janet), Soldier, KS; daughter-in-law Anita Schafer, Holton, KS; grandchildren, John D. Schafer III, Hoyt, KS, Gary Schafer (Connie), Mayetta, KS, Aaron Schafer (Jessica), Olathe,KS, Elisabeth Edwards (Ross), Elkhorn, NE, Adam Schafer (Teresa), Holton, KS, Mixie Vance (Marvin), Soldier, KS, and Joanna Schafer, St. Louis, MO. She has seven great- grandchildren: Brittney Schafer, Hunter Schafer, Elias Edwards, Jensyn Schafer, Alec Schafer, Mae Edwards, and Cohen Schafer.
The service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 5th, at Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. A visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. The burial will be at Vermillion Cemetery followed by a meal provided by Circleville Christian Church.
Memorials may be given to the Circleville Christian Church Library Fund or Jackson County Friends of Hospice c/o Mercer Funeral Home, PO Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 2 to July 3, 2019