Dorothy Marie Allshouse, 88 of Topeka passed away December 2, 2020. She was born to Mose and Mildred Barnett on August 8, 1932 in Minot, ND. She was one of nine children and graduated from Berthold High School.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Maurice. They married the day after Christmas in 1951 and together they were blessed with 68 years of marriage and five children of which four are surviving.
Dorothy was a dedicated homemaker, enjoyed spending time with loved ones and friends, and was an excellent bridge player. She and Maurice lived throughout North Dakota until 1973 when they moved to Topeka, KS for his career. When Maurice retired from his first career, he and Dorothy began farming in North Dakota. For almost twenty-two years they farmed during the summers in North Dakota and spent winters in Topeka. She also looked forward to her occasional trips to the casino.
An active member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Dorothy was devoted to her role as Chairperson for the Alter Guild for 35 years and took great care in performing her duties for the good of the church and the community. She was often at the church 4 days or more each week. She also enjoyed her time as a member of the Sara bible study group.
Survivors include her children, Deborah Martin (Kathy), Mark Allshouse (Susan), Brent Allshouse (Cherish), Marshal Allshouse (Amy), son-in-law Steve Domnonish, 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Surviving siblings include Raymond and Gary Barnett.
Those that preceded her in death include her parents, daughter Barbara Domnonish, sisters Elaine Haider and Joyce Neether, and brothers George, Donald, Edward, and Dale.
There will be a memorial service for family only at Our Savior's Lutheran Church on Thursday, December 10, 2020.
Memorial contributions in Dorothy's honor, may be sent to Our Savior's Lutheran Church at www.oslctopeka.org
Dove Cremations and Funerals - Southwest Chapel is assisting the family.
