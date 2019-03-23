|
Dorothy Marie McClelland Dorothy Marie McClelland was born at home in Topeka, KS on January 10, 1926 to Frank and Vera Griffin. She passed from life on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital.
Following graduation from Topeka High, Dorothy worked for Santa Fe Railroad for 30-years.
On March 12, 1950, Dorothy married Robert D. McClelland and enjoyed 68-years of marriage until Robert's death in September 2018.
Dorothy was an avid gardener and active member of Master Gardeners.
Survivors include her son, Russell McClelland and his wife Kelly; daughters Linda L. Keesling and Darlene K. Haynes with her husband Terence; twin sister Doris Allen; brother Frank (Jr) Griffin and his wife Barbara; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at Central Church of Christ, 1250 S.W. College, Topeka, KS on March 30, 2019 at 10:30am. Family visitation will be prior to services at 10am. Burial will be at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019