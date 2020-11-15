1/
Dorothy May (Fisher) Tanner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy May (Fisher) Tanner, 101, passed away November 12, 2020 at the Vintage Park Assisted Living in Wamego. She was born August 7, 1919 near Delavan, Kansas at the home of her parents, Herbert Harrison Fisher and Alice May (Burton) Fisher. The baby sister to two older brothers, Ernest and Willis, both preceded her in death.

Dorothy married John William Tanner of Wamego on September 8, 1940 at the home of her parents. He preceded her in death September 18, 1991.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Barbara Marie (Don preceded her in death) Rezac, and Mary Johnette (Larry) Looka; 5 grandchildren, Lance (Deb) Rezac, Jay (Stacy) Rezac, both of Onaga, Kim (Gary) Robbins, Emmett, KS, Chris (Jennifer) Looka, Dallas, GA, and Lane (Tina) Looka, Holyoke, CO; 13 great-grandchildren, Nicole (Luke) Harrison, Kelsey (Ryan) Mattie, Garrett Rezac, Jayme (Corey) Lundberg, Russell (Tiffany) Rezac, Matthew (Alexa) Rezac, Tanner Robbins, Kassidy (Bryan) Nelson, Stephani Robbins, Cody (Shannon) Looka, Hope Looka, Zachary Looka, and Lauryn Looka; 8 great-great-grandchildren, Carissa and Adelynn Harrison, Evelynn and Brody Rezac, Jayden and Kenzie Lundberg, Lily Looka and Livia Looka; and 3 step great-grandchildren, and 4 step great-great-grandchildren.

Private Services will be on November 19th, 2020. Burial in the Wamego City Cemetery. Dorothy will lie in-state on Wednesday, November 18th from 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Stewart Funeral Home with Covid-19 protocol in place. Memorials are suggested to the Pottawatomie County 4-H Foundation, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home of Alma - Alma
206 Kansas Ave.
Alma, KS 66401
785-765-2232
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved