Dorothy May (Fisher) Tanner, 101, passed away November 12, 2020 at the Vintage Park Assisted Living in Wamego. She was born August 7, 1919 near Delavan, Kansas at the home of her parents, Herbert Harrison Fisher and Alice May (Burton) Fisher. The baby sister to two older brothers, Ernest and Willis, both preceded her in death.



Dorothy married John William Tanner of Wamego on September 8, 1940 at the home of her parents. He preceded her in death September 18, 1991.



Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Barbara Marie (Don preceded her in death) Rezac, and Mary Johnette (Larry) Looka; 5 grandchildren, Lance (Deb) Rezac, Jay (Stacy) Rezac, both of Onaga, Kim (Gary) Robbins, Emmett, KS, Chris (Jennifer) Looka, Dallas, GA, and Lane (Tina) Looka, Holyoke, CO; 13 great-grandchildren, Nicole (Luke) Harrison, Kelsey (Ryan) Mattie, Garrett Rezac, Jayme (Corey) Lundberg, Russell (Tiffany) Rezac, Matthew (Alexa) Rezac, Tanner Robbins, Kassidy (Bryan) Nelson, Stephani Robbins, Cody (Shannon) Looka, Hope Looka, Zachary Looka, and Lauryn Looka; 8 great-great-grandchildren, Carissa and Adelynn Harrison, Evelynn and Brody Rezac, Jayden and Kenzie Lundberg, Lily Looka and Livia Looka; and 3 step great-grandchildren, and 4 step great-great-grandchildren.



Private Services will be on November 19th, 2020. Burial in the Wamego City Cemetery. Dorothy will lie in-state on Wednesday, November 18th from 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Stewart Funeral Home with Covid-19 protocol in place. Memorials are suggested to the Pottawatomie County 4-H Foundation, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547.



