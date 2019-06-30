Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Prager
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Prager

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Prager Obituary
Dorothy Prager died on June 26, 2019. She was the daughter of Bertha and Alex Schroeter. She attended Topeka schools and the University of Kansas, where she majored in journalism and psychology. She was Secretary of the Jayhawker Yearbook and a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. After graduation she worked in the North American Aviation personnel department in Kansas City.

On September 8, 1945 in Washington, D.C., she married David Prager, who had served on a destroyer in the Pacific during the war. After raising two children, David and Diane, she worked for several state senators and then for the Menninger Foundation.

Dorothy loved volunteer work. She was President of the Mulvane Art Center Women's Board, the Community Youth Homes, Junior Social Service, Kappa Kappa Gamma Alumnae Chapter DV, PEO and the Shawnee County Bar Auxiliary. She was an elder and deacon at First Presbyterian Church. She served on the Citizens Committee for Constitutional Revision, most of whose recommendations were incorporated into the Kansas State Constitution. She taught in the Laubach Literacy program, at the Adult Learning Center, Sunday school and the Shawnee County Probation Program. Other pleasures were traveling, bridge, tennis and golf.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter Diane Prager, her son David Prager, III, and his wife Mary in Topeka, her granddaughter Lana Prager, and her brother Leonard Schroeter and wife Pat, Seattle, Washington.

An informal memorial service for Dorothy will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Brewster Place Chapel, 1205 SW 29th St., Topeka, Kansas, home of her last community of friends. The family will host a light reception immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Kansas Public Radio, 1120 W. 11th St., Lawrence, KS 66044.

Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel is handling arrangements. To leave a message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com. Dorothy Dorothy Prager Prager
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 30 to July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now