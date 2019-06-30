|
|
Dorothy Prager died on June 26, 2019. She was the daughter of Bertha and Alex Schroeter. She attended Topeka schools and the University of Kansas, where she majored in journalism and psychology. She was Secretary of the Jayhawker Yearbook and a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. After graduation she worked in the North American Aviation personnel department in Kansas City.
On September 8, 1945 in Washington, D.C., she married David Prager, who had served on a destroyer in the Pacific during the war. After raising two children, David and Diane, she worked for several state senators and then for the Menninger Foundation.
Dorothy loved volunteer work. She was President of the Mulvane Art Center Women's Board, the Community Youth Homes, Junior Social Service, Kappa Kappa Gamma Alumnae Chapter DV, PEO and the Shawnee County Bar Auxiliary. She was an elder and deacon at First Presbyterian Church. She served on the Citizens Committee for Constitutional Revision, most of whose recommendations were incorporated into the Kansas State Constitution. She taught in the Laubach Literacy program, at the Adult Learning Center, Sunday school and the Shawnee County Probation Program. Other pleasures were traveling, bridge, tennis and golf.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter Diane Prager, her son David Prager, III, and his wife Mary in Topeka, her granddaughter Lana Prager, and her brother Leonard Schroeter and wife Pat, Seattle, Washington.
An informal memorial service for Dorothy will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Brewster Place Chapel, 1205 SW 29th St., Topeka, Kansas, home of her last community of friends. The family will host a light reception immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Kansas Public Radio, 1120 W. 11th St., Lawrence, KS 66044.
Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel is handling arrangements. To leave a message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com. Dorothy Dorothy Prager Prager
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 30 to July 1, 2019