Dorothy "Dottie" Richard
Dorothy "Dottie" Foster Richard, 91, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020. Honoring Dorothy's wishes cremation is planned. A memorial ceremony will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. In leau of flowers, the family asks that you send memorial contributions to Helping Hands Humane Society 5720 SW 21st, Topeka, KS, 66604-3720 or Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8517. To obtain service details and leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
