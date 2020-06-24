Sad to see a love one pass. There will
be a void there forever in your heart. Remember all the good times. I will remember the family reunions in Tennessee and all that share that time together, most all the brother
And sister are gone. One left Uncle Dowell Rigsby
Dorothy Rigsby, 84, of Topeka, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Rochester Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday evening at the funeral home. We encourage everyone to wear a face mask while attending services. To read her full obituary or to leave the family a message, please visit www.davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.