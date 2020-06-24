Dorothy Rigsby
1936 - 2020
Dorothy Rigsby, 84, of Topeka, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Rochester Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday evening at the funeral home. We encourage everyone to wear a face mask while attending services. To read her full obituary or to leave the family a message, please visit www.davidsonfuneral.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
JUN
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Rochester Cemetery.
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 23, 2020
Sad to see a love one pass. There will
be a void there forever in your heart. Remember all the good times. I will remember the family reunions in Tennessee and all that share that time together, most all the brother
And sister are gone. One left Uncle Dowell Rigsby
Loretta Rigsby Climes
Family
June 23, 2020
I am gonna miss you nanny not day will go by without me thinking of you tell grandpa hi and I love you guys so much.
Cody Rigsby
Grandchild
June 23, 2020
So sorry. I remember talking to them at the races all the time. They were really nice people
Ron Browning
Friend
