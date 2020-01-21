Home

Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church
2014 NW 46th Street
Topeka, KS
Rosary
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
6:30 PM
Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church
2014 NW 46th Street
Topeka, KS
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church
2014 NW 46th Street
Topeka, KS
Dorothy Scherer Obituary
Dorothy Scherer Dorothy Louise Scherer, 76, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020,

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, 2014 NW 46th Street, Topeka KS 66618, with rosary being prayed at 6:30 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the Church. Burial to follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , Helping Hands Humane Society, or Mother Teresa of Calcutta Church, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.

Full obituary can be viewed and condolences may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
