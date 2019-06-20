Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Wade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Wade

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Wade Obituary
Dorothy Wade Dorothy L. Wade, 92, formerly of Grantville, passed away on June 18, 2019 at Lexington Park Assisted Living in Topeka.

She was born on February 13, 1927 in Holton, KS the daughter of Roy Daugherty and Ruth (Gibson) Daugherty.

She married Eugene Wade on April 11, 1948. He preceded her in death on February 14, 2008. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Wilma Kissel and Mildred Tannahill.

Survivors include children, Kathy Wade Gordon, Kevin Wade (Cathie); sister, Bernice Stirton ; four grandchildren, Jaime Winkel (Jeff), Tyler Wade (Annie), Katie Selk, Ryan Selk; and three great-grandchildren, Ellie and Carter Wade, Layne Winkel.

Dorothy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She also touched the lives of many children through the years. She was a wonderful seamstress, always making alterations and creating beautiful clothes.

She was a member of Grantville United Methodist Church, where she held several offices. She was also a member of Grantville United Methodist Women.

Dorothy will lie in state from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence Avenue, Topeka.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Grantville United Methodist Church, 3724 South Street, Grantville. Private burial will take place at Grantville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grantville United Methodist Church and Lexington Park Assisted Living.

The family would like to thank Lexington Park Assisted Living and Great Lakes Caring Hospice for the loving care that they provided to Dorothy.

To leave a message for the family online please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 20 to June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now