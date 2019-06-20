|
Dorothy Wade Dorothy L. Wade, 92, formerly of Grantville, passed away on June 18, 2019 at Lexington Park Assisted Living in Topeka.
She was born on February 13, 1927 in Holton, KS the daughter of Roy Daugherty and Ruth (Gibson) Daugherty.
She married Eugene Wade on April 11, 1948. He preceded her in death on February 14, 2008. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Wilma Kissel and Mildred Tannahill.
Survivors include children, Kathy Wade Gordon, Kevin Wade (Cathie); sister, Bernice Stirton ; four grandchildren, Jaime Winkel (Jeff), Tyler Wade (Annie), Katie Selk, Ryan Selk; and three great-grandchildren, Ellie and Carter Wade, Layne Winkel.
Dorothy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She also touched the lives of many children through the years. She was a wonderful seamstress, always making alterations and creating beautiful clothes.
She was a member of Grantville United Methodist Church, where she held several offices. She was also a member of Grantville United Methodist Women.
Dorothy will lie in state from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence Avenue, Topeka.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Grantville United Methodist Church, 3724 South Street, Grantville. Private burial will take place at Grantville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grantville United Methodist Church and Lexington Park Assisted Living.
The family would like to thank Lexington Park Assisted Living and Great Lakes Caring Hospice for the loving care that they provided to Dorothy.
To leave a message for the family online please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 20 to June 21, 2019