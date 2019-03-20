|
|
Dorthy Bennett Dorthy Gowan Bennett, 86, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019.
She was born February 3, 1933, in Lawton, Oklahoma, the daughter of Victor and Maurine (Kidd) Gowan.
She retired as a Supervisor at Southwestern Bell.
She was a member of First Southern Baptist Church. She was known for having a tremendous talent for painting. She was a certified Bob Ross instructor and taught painting classes at both Hobby Lobby and her own home. She was very creative and owned two floral shops in town; Dot's Downtown Flower Shop and Lord's Flowers. She was on the board at YMCA North and active in Stormont Vail Foundation. She and Max liked to travel, play golf and had a special place for all animals including her cat Olivia and her bird, Sparkie. She enjoyed spending time with friends and loved crocheting.
Dorthy married James Albert Harding on July 7, 1949 in Wichita Falls, TX, they later divorced. She married H. Max Bennett on December 22, 1979 in Mayetta, KS. He preceded her in death on December 14, 2014. Survivors include sons, Neil (Mary Lou) Harding and Michael (Betty) Harding; daughters, Rowena (James) McCauley and Lequetta "Cricket" (Tim) LeJeune; step-son, Doug (Douglas) Bennett; step-daughters, Diane (Michael) Llamas and Janeen (Danny) Walters; 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and numerous extended family.
She was preceded in death by siblings, Alta Lee Gowan, Marion Albert Gowan, Larry Warren Gowan, Ethel Thomas Gowen, and Earnest Harold Gowan.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at First Southern Baptist Church, 1912 SW Gage Blvd., Topeka. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to - Topeka 3625 SW 29th St. Suite 102 Topeka, KS 66614 or to the - Topeka 1315 SW Arrowhead Road Topeka, KS 66604. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019