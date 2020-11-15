1/
Dot Taylor
1931 - 2020
Dot Taylor, 89, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

Dot Elizabeth Taylor was born on July 21, 1931, in Topeka, the daughter of Isla Mary Dooley and Loren Ayre Taylor. She moved with her parents to the Panama Canal Zone in 1940 where she graduated from Balboa High School and attended the Canal Zone Junior College.

The family returned to Topeka in 1950. Dot attended the University of Kansas and graduated from Washburn University in 1972 with a B.A. degree in English.

Miss Taylor has been a member of the First Southern Baptist Church since 1987. A state employee for many years, she worked for the State Library and the Kansas State Historical Society. She retired in 1993. She is survived by several cousins, including Steve Dooley of Topeka.

Miss Taylor has been cremated. Burial of the cremains will be private. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Southern Baptist Church, 1912 SW Gage Boulevard, Topeka, KS, 66604.

Dove Cremations and Funerals - Southwest Chapel is assisting the family.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
