Douglas E. "Doug" Samsel
1957 - 2020
Douglas Eugene "Doug" Samsel, 63, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

He was born August 23, 1957, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Edward and Marjorie (Raub) Samsel. He was a graduate of Topeka High School. He served in the U.S. Army from April 20, 1988 until being honorably discharged on November 1, 1988.

Survivors include his friends and caregivers, Margaret (John) Winsler of Berryton, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Doug enjoyed his canine companions and traveling to Hawaii and Las Vegas.

Honoring Doug's request, cremation is planned. No services scheduled. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.



Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
