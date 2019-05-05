|
|
Douglas John Wohler Douglas John Wohler, 75 passed away on Friday April 26th 2019 in Topeka, Kansas.
He was born November 9, 1943 in Ellsworth, Kansas to the parents of William E. Wohler and Pauline Jane (Wilcox) Wohler. Doug graduated from Sylvan Grove High School in 1961. He attended Fort Hays State University. Doug served his country during the Vietnam War as a Petty Officer 3rd Class, with the United States Navy Sea Bees. After 34 years with KDOT, Doug retired.
He enjoyed pheasant hunting, gardening, and collecting coins and guns. Doug was also fond of making a Monday trip to Sylvan to eat lunch at the Sale Barn, visit with old friends, and take care of farm business.
His parents preceded him in death. Doug is survived by his daughter Deb (Darin) Johnson, his son Brian (Jami) Wohler, and his 3 grandsons Darby Johnson, Hunter Wohler and Cooper Wohler.
Services will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11:00am at Rodrick and Minear Sylvan Grove Chapel. Visitation 1 hour prior to service at chapel.
The Family requests memorial contributions are made to Sylvan Grove American Legion Post 359.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2019