Douglas L. Bonar Douglas L. Bonar, 78, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020.
He was born July 23, 1941, in Lindsborg, Kansas, the son of Roy and Lillian (Anderson) Bonar. He graduated from Alta Vista High School in 1959 and went on to attend Clark Business School in Topeka.
Douglas married Frona Cline on March 18, 1967 in Garnett, KS. They were married for 48 years, until she passed away on October 10, 2015.
Doug worked at the Topeka Police Department, as the accountant from July 1965 until he retired in 2001. He also worked at the Police Department Credit Union and retired from that position in 2010. Doug was a hardworking man with a gift for making anything you needed concerning wood. He was also generous to a fault. He loved his family with all of his heart and we will miss him terribly.
Survivors include a son, Jason Bonar; daughter, Heather (Brian) Cain; grandchildren, Karinna Cain, Willow Luther, and James Cain and sister, Linnea (Bill) Rein. He was preceded in death by parents; wife and sisters, Lesa Massey and Stena Wolgast.
A Graveside Service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Mount Hope Cemetery, 4700 SW 17th Street, Topeka. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.