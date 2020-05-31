Douglas L. Bonar
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas L. Bonar Douglas L. Bonar, 78, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020.

He was born July 23, 1941, in Lindsborg, Kansas, the son of Roy and Lillian (Anderson) Bonar. He graduated from Alta Vista High School in 1959 and went on to attend Clark Business School in Topeka.

Douglas married Frona Cline on March 18, 1967 in Garnett, KS. They were married for 48 years, until she passed away on October 10, 2015.

Doug worked at the Topeka Police Department, as the accountant from July 1965 until he retired in 2001. He also worked at the Police Department Credit Union and retired from that position in 2010. Doug was a hardworking man with a gift for making anything you needed concerning wood. He was also generous to a fault. He loved his family with all of his heart and we will miss him terribly.

Survivors include a son, Jason Bonar; daughter, Heather (Brian) Cain; grandchildren, Karinna Cain, Willow Luther, and James Cain and sister, Linnea (Bill) Rein. He was preceded in death by parents; wife and sisters, Lesa Massey and Stena Wolgast.

A Graveside Service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Mount Hope Cemetery, 4700 SW 17th Street, Topeka. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mount Hope Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved