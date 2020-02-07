|
|
Drew Hamilton Decker Drew Hamilton Decker, 64, of Topeka, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
A lunch reception will be held at Noon Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Fellowship Bible Church, 6800 SW 10th Ave. A Celebration of Drew's Life will follow at 1:30 p.m. Private inurnment will take place in Mount Hope Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Trash Mountain Project, 4110 NW 62nd St., Ste. B, Topeka, Kansas 66618 or to the , P.O. Box 67684, Topeka, Kansas 66667 or to Kansans For Life, 929 S. Kansas Ave., No. A, Topeka, Kansas 66612.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
To view Drew's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020