Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
2843 SE Minnesota Ave
Topeka, KS 66605
(785) 266-6700
Resources
More Obituaries for Drew Decker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Drew Hamilton Decker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Drew Hamilton Decker Obituary
Drew Hamilton Decker Drew Hamilton Decker, 64, of Topeka, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

A lunch reception will be held at Noon Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Fellowship Bible Church, 6800 SW 10th Ave. A Celebration of Drew's Life will follow at 1:30 p.m. Private inurnment will take place in Mount Hope Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Trash Mountain Project, 4110 NW 62nd St., Ste. B, Topeka, Kansas 66618 or to the , P.O. Box 67684, Topeka, Kansas 66667 or to Kansans For Life, 929 S. Kansas Ave., No. A, Topeka, Kansas 66612.

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.

To view Drew's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Drew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -