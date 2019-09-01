|
|
Duane Boley Duane Leo Boley, Sr. 81, Topeka, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at a local hospital.
Duane was born June 19, 1938 in Topeka, the son of Leo G. and Annabelle (Moore) Boley. He graduated from Washburn Rural High School.
He was employed by Wolf Construction prior to retirement. He also farmed in southern Shawnee County. He was a member of Millwrights Union Local 1529.
Survivors include Gayle (Don) White, Topeka, John (Karen) Boley, Colorado Springs, CO, Tammie Edmiston, Topeka; numerous grandchildren; and sister, Charlotte Denesha. He was preceded in death by sons, Duane "Buster" Boley, Jr. and James "Jimmy" Boley
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Shawnee Center Cemetery in Wakarusa. The family will receive friends at the Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019.
To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019