Duane Daniel Hunter, Jr., 67, Topeka, Kansas, passed away on October 21, 2020. He was born on February 13, 1953.Dan graduated from Shawnee Heights High School in 1971 and attended Washburn University. He married Pamela K. (Hunter) Cockerham in 1973. They resided in Topeka, where they raised their daughter, Stephanie (Ewan) Auguste. Dan worked for United Parcel Service for 23 years. He was a member of the Multiple Sclerosis Society and First Church of the Nazarene for many years. In 2000, he and his partner, Debra Mullin, built a home together.He is survived by two grandchildren, Darius Auguste and Sofia Auguste; his sister, Claudia (Troy) Garner; his partner's son and daughter-in-law, Joshua (Jamie) Mullin; and his nieces and nephew, Trudy, Stephanie, Jeana and Jason.Dan was preceded in death by his Father, Duane D Hunter, Sr.; Stepfather, Edward Collins; Mother, Roena Collins; and his life partner, Debra Ann Mullin.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Medicalodges of Jackson County, 1121 W 7th St, Holton, KS 66436.For full obituary see