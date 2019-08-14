Home

Duane Kerschner Obituary
Duane Kerschner Duane Kerschner of Topeka, Kansas passed through death into life eternal Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Sunflower CLC in Topeka.

He was born May 17, 1933 in Tiffin, Ohio to Katherine Montz Kerschner and Jay Forest Kerschner. Duane married a hometown girl, Janet Lewis in 1959 and enjoyed 58 years of marriage. He is survived by his daughters Paula Kerschner, Karla Haag and son-in-law Ernie Haag all of Topeka and his only grandchild, Jayden Haag, of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Duane was preceded in death by his wife Janet Mae (Lewis) Kerschner and his daughter Jana Kay Kerschner, his parents, eleven brothers, three sisters.

Duane was devoted to his family. He was an avid baseball fan and never met a dog he didn't like.

Duane was supported by dogs that were trained by members of the Canine Assistance Rehabilitation Education and Services. The family suggests memorials in his memory to CARES, P.O. Box 314, Concordia, KS 66901.

Duane gifted his body to Kansas City University of Medicine & Bioscience.

At his request a public ceremony is not planned.

Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
