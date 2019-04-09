|
Duane L. "Bub" Hazlett, Jr. Duane L. "Bub" Hazlett, Jr., 56, of Onaga, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at his home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 12th at the Highland Park Baptist Church in Topeka. Vivistation will be from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. before the service. A dinner will follow the service at the church. On-line condolences may be made at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019