Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
5:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Lakeview Gardens Cemetery
Wichita, KS
Duane Robert Duke

Duane Robert Duke Obituary
Duane Robert Duke Duane Robert Duke, 89, of Carbondale, passed away peacefully Monday, October 28, 2019.

Family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Monday, November 4, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604. A Funeral Ceremony will be 11:00 am., Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Lakeview Gardens Cemetery, in Wichita.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Arab Shrine Children's Transportation Fund, 1305 S. Kansas Ave. Topeka, KS 66612.

To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
