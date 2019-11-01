|
Duane Robert Duke Duane Robert Duke, 89, of Carbondale, passed away peacefully Monday, October 28, 2019.
Family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Monday, November 4, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604. A Funeral Ceremony will be 11:00 am., Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Lakeview Gardens Cemetery, in Wichita.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Arab Shrine Children's Transportation Fund, 1305 S. Kansas Ave. Topeka, KS 66612.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019