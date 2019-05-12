|
|
Dwaine E. Liby Dwaine E. Liby, 85, Topeka, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at Midland Hospice House.
Dwaine was born October 6, 1933 in Morganville, the son of Willie and Iretta (Holstead) Liby. He graduated from Clay Center Community High School.
He served in the Kansas Army National Guard in Clay Center.
Dwaine started working in the Clay Center Farmers Union Coop as a bookkeeper, later becoming an Assistant Manager at the Gambles store in both Clay Center and McPherson. He returned to the Farmers Union Coop in Clifton for a short period of time before becoming re-employed at the Clay Center Coop. He became the manager of the Pauline Coop in 1968 and served in that capacity for 20 years. He then served as the General Manager of the Clay Center Coop Association for 10 years, retiring in 1998. After retiring, he worked part time for 18 years at the Dillons store in Brookwood Shopping Center in both the floral and pharmacy departments.
He served on the Board of Directors of T.A.R.C. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Kansas Grain and Feed Association for many years and as their President from 1993-1994.
Dwaine married Marilyn Marrs on August 24, 1958 in Lamar, KS. She survives. Other survivors include son, Brent Liby; daughter, Dalene Liby, both of Topeka; sister-in-law, Mary Liby; and brother and sister in-laws, Ermagene and Elvin George, Leon and Joyce Marrs, Shirley Heald, Luella Marrs; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Merlin and Raymond; and sisters, Alma Gebhardt, Shirley Allen and Karen Girard.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the United Church of Bennington. Inurnment will follow in the Bennington Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606 or T.A.R.C., 2701 SW Randolph Avenue, Topeka, KS 66611.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2019