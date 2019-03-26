|
Dwight Loren Field Dwight Loren Field passed on from this earth on March 22, 2019, ending a decade long struggle with chronic health problems. His warm, nurturing spirit and wicked sense of humor will be dearly missed by friends and loved ones.
Dwight's birth surprised his mother and Stormont Vail's hospital staff with a hastily unannounced arrival following that of his twin sister Diane. More pleasant miracles ensued as Dwight, at a very early age, began to display an almost preternatural gift for architecture and design. Family members marveled as this tiny boy constructed house after house with cardboard, tape, and aluminum foil. Not only was each house unique in structure, but each was tastefully furnished and landscaped as well.
With a limited tolerance for academia, Dwight shocked his cohorts once again at Topeka High School, where he received a National Merit Scholarship Letter of Commendation. He went on to study architecture and design at Kansas State University for several years while simultaneously transforming his family home with a custom remodel. He then ventured to San Francisco where he signed on with a Bay Area landscaping firm.
A series of adventures and misadventures led Dwight back to Kansas a few years later, where he launched his own landscaping business and eventually expanded to include architecture and interior design. He went on to complete several extensive remodels of homes in Topeka and the surrounding area. As a prominent Topeka designer, Dwight was invited to participate in several ERC Designers' Showhouses. His work was also on display as a designer in the 1998 Meals on Wheels Sumptuous Settings table exhibition. Several reviews of Dwight's local design projects appeared in newspapers and magazines as well.
Dwight leaves behind three sisters: Debbie Field-Kresie, Cynthia Field, and Diane Field. Extended family members include a brother-in-law, Randall Kresie, a niece, Elizabeth Kresie, and a nephew, Scott Kresie.
Donations can be made to Positive Connections formerly known as the Topeka Aids Project.
Graveside services will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Mount Hope Cemetery. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019