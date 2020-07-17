1/
Dylan Jay Hernandez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dylan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dylan Jay Hernandez 26, of Topeka, Passed away on Saturday July 11th 2020.

The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 am. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Brennan-Mathena FH. The service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603. To contribute using a credit card, please call 785-354-7706 for assistance.

To read the complete obituary go to Dylan's webpage located at www.brennanmathenafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved