Eva Ann Biery Hundley, 86, of Oskaloosa, died Monday, November 18, 2019 at Midland Hospice Care in Topeka. She was born May 20, 1933 at Webster, KS, the daughter of Alvin Jacob and Eva Nola Clark Biery. She was a 1951 graduate of Oskaloosa High School and earned her Registered Nursing Certificate at Stormont-Vail School of Nursing in Topeka. Ann worked at the Colmery-O'Neil V.A. Medical Center in Topeka, retiring after 25 years of service. She also worked five years at the Shawnee County health Department. She was an active member of Jefferson County Historical Society and also served on the Oskaloosa Public Library Board of Directors. Ann enjoyed gardening, reading and all kinds of music and sports. She was an avid fan of K.U. Basketball, the Chiefs, and the Royals. She was married to Wayne Hundley in January 1953, they divorced after 20 years of marriage, but remained friends thereafter. He preceded her in death on October 1, 2014. She is survived by two sons, David Hundley, Steven Hundley, one daughter, Brynn Mroz (Kelly Hodges), all of Topeka, one brother, Everett (De) Biery, Franktown, CO, and three grandsons, Philip, Jayce and Tate. She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Lisa Snyder, wife of Steven.
Cremation care is planned. A Memorial Celebration of Life Gathering will be at a later date. Ann requested memorials to the Jefferson County Historical Society & the Oskaloosa Public Library or to Jefferson County Home Health and Hospice in care of Barnett Family Funeral Home/Jefferson County Crematory, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066.
