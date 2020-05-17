|
Dr. E. G. "Gery" Kauffman Dr. E. G. "Gery" Kauffman, 79, of Topeka, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020.
He was born April 26, 1941, in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Edwin Homer and Lillian Belle (Sullivan) Kauffman. He was an avid Boy Scout and was recognized as the first Eagle Scout recipient in the state of Missouri. He was a graduate of East High School in Kansas City, MO and received his Bachelor's Degree from Kansas State University attending school on a football scholarship. He was employed by Josten's in Topeka for 25 years.
He received his Doctorate of Chiropractic from Palmer Chiropractic College in 1995. Dr. Gery was a partner with his son, Dr. Kip at Complete Chiropractic in Topeka.
He was an active member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and a liaison for the Boy Scouts of America.
Dr. Gery married Arlene (Oest) Kuntze on November 28, 1997 in Topeka. She survives in Topeka. Other survivors include two sons, Dr. Christopher "Kip" (April) Kauffman and Shane (Carrie) McGinley, both of Topeka; a step-son, Darin (Julie) Kuntze, Omaha, NE; five grandchildren, Amanda Kauffman, Andrew Kauffman, Catherine Kauffman, Kerek McGinley and Abbey McGinley; step-grandchildren, Ella Kuntze and Ian Kuntze; five great-grandchildren, Ella McGinley, Madilynn Kauffman, Lynn Northern, Malcolm Kauffman and Paisleigh McGinley; his brother, Robert (Elaine) Kauffman of Chanute, KS; and his sister, Karen (Jesse) Reed of Arkansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Sana Suzanne Kauffman on April 5, 1990; and a step-son, Brian Kuntze in April of 2015.
Dr. Gery loved spending time with family and friends, especially at Lake of the Ozarks. He enjoyed traveling and visited all 50 states. He also enjoyed playing tennis and was an avid K-State fan.
Honoring his request, cremation is planned. A memorial ceremony will be held at a later date at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Topeka. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church or to the Boy Scouts of America. To view service information and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2020