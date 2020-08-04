Earl Alan Ebert, 91, a long time resident of Topeka, passed away peacefully, 29 Jul 2020, residing at Aldersgate Hospice Memory Care. Earl was born 9 Dec 1928 in Putnam, OK to Arthur and Laura Ebert and grew up in New Hampton MO.
Earl is survived by his wife Bonnie, daughter Valerie (Wayne) Rees, Auburn KS, sons Gary (Priscilla), Cocolalla ID, Michael (Debra), Lake Havasu City AZ, seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Inurnment will be at Auburn Cemetery, Auburn Ks. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date. For a full obituary go to: www.midwestcremationsociety.com