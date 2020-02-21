|
|
Earl Edmond "Ed" Hicks, Jr. Earl Edmond "Ed" Hicks, Jr., 77, of Topeka, passed to his garden in Heaven on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He was born November 21, 1942 in Leavenworth, Kansas, the son of Earl Edmond and Helen E. (Murawski) Hicks.
Earl graduated from Topeka High School in 1960. He joined the U.S. Navy and served until 1981 retiring with a rank of Sr. Chief. After retiring, Ed and his family returned to Topeka. He later went to work for Essex Wire and Jostens. Ed had a great love of gardening and his hard work was enjoyed and appreciated by many family members as well as neighbors, friends and others.
Earl married Jane E. Jones Redmon in 1963 while stationed in San Diego, California. Jane brought four children to the marriage and they later had two more. She survives. Also surviving are Annette Mathis of Missouri, Jeffrey (Stacy) Redmon of Illinois, David (Georgie) Redmon of Arkansas, Terry (Megan Michael) Hicks of California, Elizabeth Hicks-Hill of Illinois, Earl E. Hicks, III of Kansas, 17 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, his step-brother, Richard Hicks of Topeka and many special in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Cremation will follow the service and private inurnment will take place at a later date.
The family suggests that instead of sending flowers, consider taking someone special to lunch.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020