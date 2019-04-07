|
|
Earl Eugene Rowe Earl Eugene Rowe, 90, Topeka, Kansas, formerly of Scranton, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at a Topeka hospital.
He was born April 22, 1928 at Scranton, Kansas, the son of Earl and Gracie McPhail Rowe. He graduated from Scranton High School in 1946.
Earl was a member of the United States Air Force. He was a farmer and stockman in the Scranton area for most of his life.
Earl married Lucille Ann Strickenfinger on October 4, 1953 at Scranton, Kansas. She survives of the home.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Duane Rowe.
Survivors include his wife, Lucille Ann Rowe, Topeka, KS; three daughters, Debbie (Fred) Laubach, Topeka, KS; Donna (Alva) Sowers, Overbrook, KS; Cathy (David) Sowers, Overbrook, KS; four grandsons, six great grandchildren and a brother, Dale Rowe, Scranton, KS.
A funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Cross Road Community Church, Scranton, KS. Burial will follow in Scranton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30 until service time Tuesday at the Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cross Road Community Church and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019