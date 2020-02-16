|
|
Earl V. Carlson Earl V. Carlson, of Hays, died on February 11, 2020 in Topeka at the age of 88. He was born on March 2, 1931 in rural Red Willow County, Nebraska to Rodger and Esther Carlson. He was the youngest of 5 children. He graduated from McCook High School, then the University of Nebraska Medical School in 1956. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul and John, and sisters Ruth and Jean, and his first wife, Marilyn, to whom he was married for nearly 50 years. He served 2 years active duty in the United States Army followed by 2 years in the active reserves. In 1954 he married Marilyn Puelz, and together they had four children before moving to Hays, Ks in 1965. He was a partner in Hays Orthopaedic Clinic and practiced medicine there for 33 years until his retirement in 1998. He loved nature, and was an avid birdwatcher until his eyesight failed. He also loved to travel. Marilyn died in 2004. In 2011, he married Sharon Savage. Survivors include: wife, Sharon, Hays, children Bill, Peculiar, MO, Cyd Schmidt (Bob), Topeka, Tim (Arlene), Phoenix, Sue Blackman (David), Topeka, and grandchildren, Dana Schwisow (Ross), Rodger Schmidt (Kelsey), Greg Schmidt (Rachel), Corey Lodder (Michelle), Evan Lodder, Garrett, Adrienne, and Blake Carlson, Drew Blackman, and great grandchildren, Laney, Ty, and Mara Schwisow, Cheyenne Schmidt, and Emily and Connor Lodder. Sharon's children and grandchildren were also a big part of his life. They include her daughter Marcy Gansel (Chris), Hill City; Greg Savage (Tiffany), Lenexa; and grandchildren Megan Walker (Colton), Emily, Ethan and Dylan Gansel, Nick and Ben Savage.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Hays, Hays Optimist Club, and volunteered with other community organizations. Memorial services will be Friday Feb. 28th , 11:00am, at First United Methodist Church of Hays. Private inurnment at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the First United Methodist Church of Hays, or Heart to Heart International (Hearttoheart.org)
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020