Earline Joy Rathbun Park City, Kansas - Earline Joy Rathbun, 78, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Wesley Woodlawn Hospital in Wichita. She was born December 29, 1940 in Manhattan, Kansas to Earl R. and Joy L. (Ward) Shelby.
Earline was a member of Coldwater Christian Church. She enjoyed doing crosswords, word finds, jigsaw puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Richard Rathbun of Wichita; daughters, Heather (Steven) Rice of Pratt and Holly (Josh) Mohr of Maize; brother, Burle Shelby of Topeka; sister, Verle Brown of Topeka; and grandchildren, Richie Rathbun, Adan Rice, Logan Mohr and Grace Mohr.
She was preceded in death by her parents; significant other, Albert Schale; and daughter in-law, Sandy Rathbun.
Cremation has taken place.
Memorials may be made to the in care of Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. Online condolences may be left at www.larrisonmortuary.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019