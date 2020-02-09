Home

Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Ed Garrison
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
Ed "Easy Ed" Garrison

Ed "Easy Ed" Garrison Obituary
Ed "Easy Ed" Garrison George "Easy Ed" Garrison, age 80, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. Ed was born April 14, 1939 in Rockville, Missouri the son of Paul and Goldie (Rice) Garrison. Ed grew up in Missouri, graduating in 1957 from Appleton City High School. He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving for six years. He married Mildred Felch, they divorced. He married Connie Wilson July 24, 1982 in Topeka. Ed served in law enforcement in several capacities such as a deputy for the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office, security at Memorial Hospital, Core First Bank and SRPO, Forbes Air Force Base. He also worked as a fireman for the City of Topeka. He owned and operated Easy Ed's Body Shop in Topeka for several years. He also owned and operated an appliance repair business. Ed was a life member of ABATE. He was an endowment member of the NRA. He was a member of the Topeka Corvette Club and owned over 54 corvettes throughout his life. Ed enjoyed flying and was a licensed pilot for many years. He was a member of American Legion Post #421.

Ed is survived by his wife of over 37 years, Connie Garrison of Topeka; three sons, Michael (Cindy) Garrison, Tim Wilson and Travis (Cindy) Wilson, all of Topeka; three daughters, Sonya (Frank) Williams of Netawaka, Tammy Wilson of Topeka and Teresa Wilson of Topeka; a brother, Roger Garrison of Rockville, MO; a sister, Carol Ann Mount of Appleton City, MO; a sister-in-law, Joan Garrison of Lowry City, MO; 17 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Ed was preceded in death by a brother, James P. Garrison.

Memorial service will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Davidson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ABATE of Kansas, District 4, and left in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
