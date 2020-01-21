|
Ed McCoy Topeka- Ed McCoy, 78, died on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at University of Kansas Health Systems- St Francis Campus in Topeka. He was born on September 9, 1941 at Lakin the son of James Ira & Hildagard Fanetta (Beckel) McCoy. He married Martha L. Seal on February 15, 1966 at Lakin. She died on September 21, 2010. Ed graduated from lakin High School. He served in the United States Navy during the Viet Nam Conflict and retired after 22 years of service. He then received his Bachelor's degree from Wichita State University in business and became the Finance Manager at the Veterans Hospital in Topeka. He was a member of Central Church of Christ in Topeka where he served as church treasurer for over 20 years. He enjoyed volunteering at Tall Grass Christian Camp. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Wife, 2 Sisters and 2 Brothers. He is survived by Daughter- Leah Perry of Wichita and 3 Brothers- Harold McCoy of Los Angeles, California, David McCoy of Boulder, Colorado & Dennis McCoy of Jackson, Michigan. Graveside Service will be at 1:00 PM Friday at Lakin Cemetery in Lakin. Military Honors will be rendered by the United States Navy Honor Guard and American Legion District 8 Honor Guard. Memorials are suggested to Central Church Of Christ in care of Garnand Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com Garnand Funeral Home 412 North 7th Garden City, KS 67846 620-276-3219 .
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020