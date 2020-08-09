Edgar J. "Ed" Burdiek, 90, of Topeka, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka.
Cremation has taken place. A private Celebration of Ed's Life will be held at a later date. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, Kansas 66606.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
To view Ed's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com
