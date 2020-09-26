Edith F. Sinning, 91, Topeka, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
Survivors include three children, Patty (Kirby) Chilton; Donald E. Sinning (Brenda Hoffman) , and Debra (Craig) Butler; sister, June Rexwinkle; seven grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 12:30pm, Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel, 4700 SW 17th St., Topeka. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be 1:00pm-2:30pm on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave, Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Cir, Topeka, KS 66606 or Boys Town Nebraska, PO Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010. To leave a message for Edith's family, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
.