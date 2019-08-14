|
Edith K. (Moyer) Ketter Edith K. Moyer Ketter, 83, of Sabetha died on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at her home in Sabetha surrounded by her family.
Edith was born on December 28, 1935 in Corning, Kansas, the daughter of Eugene and Katherine Weller Moyer. She attended White Hall School, a country schoolhouse near Corning. She went there until it closed. She then attended Centralia schools. Edith graduated from Centralia High School in 1953. She then attended Central Business College in Kansas City, Missouri and graduated in 1954.
Edith worked from 1954 to 1957 for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Topeka, in the Directory Sales Department.
On April 27, 1957 Edith married Gerard P. Ketter at St. James Catholic Church in Wetmore. The couple raised five beautiful children. She was a homemaker until her children were raised, then in 1976 she went to work at Sabetha Manor, retiring in 1989.
Edith had a lot of hobbies and interests in her life including sewing, quilting, baking, cooking, music, walks, hiking and traveling. She and Jerry traveled to 15 countries.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sabetha, and when they were deciding on the construction of the new church in Sabetha, she toured churches in Nebraska and Iowa to aid in the planning of the building.
Edith was also a member of Sacred Heart Altar Society and the Berwick Home Benefit FCE group. She served as a project leader for the Lucky Clover 4-H Club and was Chairman of the Nemaha County NARFE Alzheimer's committee.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene on August 28, 1956, Katherine on January 29, 1979 and her sister Alice on March 30, 1955.
Edith is survived by her husband, Jerry of 62 years; her three sons, Philip (Nancy) Ketter of Lecompton, Kevin (DeeAnn) Ketter of Auburn, Nebraska, and Dr. Ivan (Linda) Ketter of Topeka; her two daughters, Ellen (Richard) Powell of Germantown, Tennessee, Trina (Michael) of Wamego; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Edith will be instate at the Sacred Heart Church around 5 P.M. on Thursday prior to the rosary
A rosary will be prayed at 7 P.M. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sabetha.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sabetha at 10 A.M. The Burial will be in St. Bede's Catholic Cemetery in Kelly.
Memorials are for Cancer, Alzheimer's and/or Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sabetha, sent in care of the family.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019