|
|
IN LOVING
MEMORY OF
EDITH A. "EDIE" LEWIS
1/4/1938 TO 2/11/2017
Knowing how much you loved hearing Cardinals sing in the winter, we will borrow part of a beautiful poem to put into words what our hearts feel.
"When I hear the cardinal's song, I know you are home in Heaven where you belong.
And even though we are apart,
you live forever in my heart."
You are still loved ever so deeply
and missed greatly, every day.
Bob and all of our children,
grand children and great grand children.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 17, 2019