Edmund "Ed" Roy Shaw Edmund "Ed" Roy Shaw, age 81, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Ed was born August 8, 1937 in Topeka. He married Connie Hutton in 1972 in Topeka. She survives. Ed is also survived by two sons, Steven Roy (Earline) Shaw and Michael Edmund (Patsy) Shaw; a daughter, Jeannine Renee (Mitch) Stevenson; a son in law, Derrick Shockley of Denver, CO; 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Valerie Louise Shockley and a brother, LaMotte Root Shaw.
Funeral services will be Monday, March 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. He will lie in state Sunday from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. with visitation from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Rochester Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Ed Fund Memorial Fund and left in care of the Davidson Funeral Home.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019