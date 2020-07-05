1/
Edna Ann (Hill) Malloy
Edna Ann (Hill) Malloy, 86, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Honoring Edna's request, cremation is planned. A private family service will take place at a later date. Interment of the cremated remains will be at Zion Cemetery in Tecumseh, KS. Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka is assisting the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children, 440 Clayton Ave St. Louis, MO 63110.

To view a full obituary or to leave a special message for the family online, visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
