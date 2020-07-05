Edna Ann (Hill) Malloy, 86, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020.
Honoring Edna's request, cremation is planned. A private family service will take place at a later date. Interment of the cremated remains will be at Zion Cemetery in Tecumseh, KS. Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka is assisting the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children
, 440 Clayton Ave St. Louis, MO 63110.
