Edna J. Forster

Edna J. Forster Obituary
Edna J. Forster Edna J. Forster "Kmono-Quah", 91, of Holton, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was born February 6, 1928 in Mayetta, KS, the daughter of Floyd Fitzsimmons and Ruth (Wahwassuck) Fitzsimmons.

Edna was a typist and later worked in accounting, but was mostly a stay at home mom. She very much enjoyed cooking, sewing and the outdoors, including fishing, mushroom hunting and gardening. She was an avid bowler for many years. Edna was a member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation. She married Charles Forster in 1959.

Edna is survived by her son Terry, daughter Debra Slocum and stepdaughter Kathy Kyser along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles; son Jay; daughter Toka (Sally); sister Evelyn; and brothers Floyd (Mark), Joseph, George and Gene.

No services are planned. Memorial contributions may be made to Beck Bookman Library, 420 West 4th Street, Holton, KS 66436.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
