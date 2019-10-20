|
Edna M. Bisel Edna May (Bulk) Bisel, 85, of Topeka, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019.
Cremation is planned. A memorial ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019