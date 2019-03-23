|
|
Edna Mildred (Kincaid) Prior Edna Mildred Kincaid Prior, 89, formerly of St. Marys, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at McCrite Health Center in Topeka.
She was born March 8, 1930 in Topeka the daughter of Colton F. and Alma M. Smalley Kincaid. She graduated from Washburn Rural High School in 1947. After graduation Edna worked at Ray's Printing in Topeka for 8 years. In 1967 she started working at Gockel's IGA where she worked for 21 years. She co-owned and operated Prior-DeBacker Liquor Store in St. Marys for 7 years. Edna also worked as a sub for USD No. 321 in food services for several years. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys, and the American Legion Auxiliary.
She was united in marriage to John William Prior on November 7, 1953 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys. They had 4 children, Dennis, Karen, Diane and Patricia. John preceded her in death on June 20, 2017. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, C.F. "Junior Kincaid and Donald Kincaid and a sister, Arlene Kincaid.
Survivors include her children, Dennis (Janice) Prior, Rossville, Karen Stockman (Marc Rupp), Arvada, CO., Diane (Severin) DeBacker, Topeka/Seattle and Patricia Rentfro, Topeka; 7 grandchildren, Dannielle, Andy, Matt, Bailey, Adam, Jeff and Zach; 7 great-grandchildren, Jacob, Max, Sebastian, Ava, Calyn, Hadley and Ida; nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank McCrite Health Center and Great Lakes Hospice for the care given to Edna and her family.
A graveside service will be at 10:00 A.M. Monday, March 25, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Marys. Mrs. Prior will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 2:00 until 4:00 P.M. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Piper Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Great Lakes Hospice and sent to Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street; St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To leave an online condolence please go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019