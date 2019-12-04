|
|
Edward Francis Claeys Edward Francis Claeys was born on October 25, 1937. Edward passed away on November 25, 2019.
There was a cremation. A memorial service will be held on December 7, 2019 at 2pm at Gerdes - Meyer Funeral Home in Fairbury Ne. Rosary will be Dec 6, 2019 7pm at Gerdes - Meyer Funeral Home in Fairbury Ne. Burial of Ashes will be at a later date in Arizona. Memorials are directed in the care of the family. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019