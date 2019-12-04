Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home - Fairbury
2414 H Street
Fairbury, NE 68352
402-729-5656
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Claeys
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Francis Claeys

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Francis Claeys Obituary
Edward Francis Claeys Edward Francis Claeys was born on October 25, 1937. Edward passed away on November 25, 2019.

There was a cremation. A memorial service will be held on December 7, 2019 at 2pm at Gerdes - Meyer Funeral Home in Fairbury Ne. Rosary will be Dec 6, 2019 7pm at Gerdes - Meyer Funeral Home in Fairbury Ne. Burial of Ashes will be at a later date in Arizona. Memorials are directed in the care of the family. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -