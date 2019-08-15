|
Edward F. Horne
January 30, 1936 -
August 9, 2019
Edward (Ed) Franklin Horne was born January 30, 1936 at his family's farm outside of Alma, Kansas to Millard and Ruth (Brabb). Ed was named for King Edward VIII and Franklin Delano Roosevelt. He was the youngest of six children including Blanche (Fink), Millard Jr. (John), Donald (died as an infant), Marjorie (Pryor), and Donna (Bredow).
Ed graduated from Alta Vista High School in 1953. After working on the family farm, he graduated from K-State in 1961 with a degree in pre-law. He went on to serve in the Army as a First Lieutenant from 1961 - 1963. Ed graduated from KU Law in 1967. He returned to Manhattan where he practiced law and became city prosecutor in the 1970s. Ed then went on to become legal counsel for Kansas Farm Bureau in 1978. He retired from Kansas Farm Bureau in 2003.
Ed was particularly dedicated to the city of Manhattan, Kansas. He spent a number of years on city council and also served as mayor from 1980 - 1981. He volunteered for many years on the Big Lakes Development Center Board and the Manhattan Public Library Board. Ed received many formal notes of appreciation from the city and state, and always took great pride in his work for the community. He was also a fan of Kansas State football, and was a season ticket holder for many years. While Ed was also a fan of Kansas basketball, he always rooted for K-State whenever the teams matched up.
Ed also enjoyed being a father. He had four daughters from two marriages. He was known for speaking to anyone who would listen about the latest adventures and accomplishments of his children: Angela, Laura (Horne-Popp), Amanda (Gansen), and Allison (Oduaran). Ed was also the proud grandfather of five grandchildren: Stella Gansen, Cole Gansen, Elise Gansen, Miller Gansen and Oliver Oduaran. He found great joy spending time with his grandkids and watching them grow.
Many may remember Ed's occasional letters to the editor in the Manhattan Mercury. He was a life-long Democrat and often wrote opinion pieces regarding local and national politics. Ed often shared copies of his published letters to family across the country. Ed had the opportunity to meet a number of national politicians over the years due to his commitment to the Kansas and National Democratic Parties. He felt strongly about social justice and equity, and instilled these attributes in his children.
As Ed's health declined, he moved to Overland Park in 2016 to be nearer his children and grandchildren. He spent his remaining years keeping up on politics and K-State football and basketball. Ed is survived by his children, Angela, Laura, Amanda, and Allison; his grandchildren, Stella, Cole, Elise, Miller, and Oliver; his first wife Constance (Connie) Horne and his second wife Nancy Collins; his sisters Marjorie and Donna, numerous nieces and nephews, friends, and colleagues. He will be missed.
There will be a service for Ed at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home on September 14th, 2019 at 2 pm in Manhattan, Kansas. We will be sharing stories of Ed, so if you would like to speak at his service, please contact his daughter, Angela Horne, [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the Kansas Democratic Party or the in Ed's name. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at
www.ymlfuneralhome.com Edward Edward Franklin Franklin Horne Horne
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019